After Yoga Classes & Mohalla Clinics, Now a 'Kejriwal Massage Centre': BJP Reacts to Poster Outside Tihar

Amid claims by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that minister Satyendar Jain has been getting VIP treatment in prison, a poster showing Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal giving massage to a person has apparently sprung up outside Tihar jail. Delhi BJP leaders, including Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and Kapil Mishra, on Wednesday tweeted images of the banner.

The poster has come up at a time when the Kejriwal-led government is already under scanner over Jain “receiving home-cooked food and body massage inside prison", and conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s claim that the jailed AAP minister Rs 10 crore from him in 2019 to ensure his safety behind bars.

Advertisement

The federal probe agency has accused Jain of living a luxurious lifestyle in the Tihar Jail and also meeting the co-accused in the case. Jain’s wife Poonam has been given access to meet him inside the cell, and she also meets the Delhi minister beyond the permissible limits, the ED had told the court.

The CCTV footage submitted by the ED shows an unknown person giving a foot, and body massage to the AAP leader inside his cell. The video footage also showed the jail superintendent meeting him regularly.

Jain has access to homemade food despite court’s order, the affidavit submitted before the court mentioned. The ED has also claimed that Jain meets a co-accused for hours inside his cell.

Advertisement

The prison administration, however, claims that no one from outside visited the jailed minister’s cell. It is during the headcount in the morning that all the prisoners present in the ward can talk to each other. The co-accused that is being talked about is also in the same ward in which Jain is, so they can talk among themselves, it said, stressing that after counting, when everyone goes to their own cell, they cannot go to each other’s cell. Tihar administration has also denied that Jain has access to any kind of electronic gadget.

Jain is the minister of Health, Home, Power and PWD, among others, in the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government.

The ED case of money laundering against the AAP minister stems from an August 2017 first information report (FIR) by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against him and others on charges of alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

Read all the Latest Politics News here