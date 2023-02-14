'Agar Product Accha Ho Toh...' Amit Shah on BJP 'Marketing' its Work | Listen in

In a quirky response to the criticism of BJP “marketing" its work with pomp and show, Amit Shah said if a product is good then it should be marketed with pride.

The BJP is often slammed by Opposition parties for showing off and marketing its work. Amit Shah, in an interview with news agency ANI, hit back at the criticism in his way and said “product accha ho toh usko gaaje-baaje ke sath market karna hi chahiye [It’s a basic rule of marketing that if a product is good then it should be marketed with pride]."

Why shouldn’t a BJP worker not show party’s work under Prime Minister Narendra Modi with pride in front of the entire world? Amit Shah said, adding the way India has moved ahead in the last 75 years needs to be flaunted with pride.

I believe this is not just PM Modi’s pride, this is entire country’s pride. Amit Shah said.

Shah also hit back at Opposition’s relentless attack at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Hindenburg-Adani row and said that there is “nothing for the BJP to hide or be afraid of".

Noting that it won’t be appropriate for him to comment as the matter has been taken up by the Supreme Court, Amit Shah, in the ANI interview, said, “…it is not right for me to comment. But in this, there is nothing for the BJP to hide and nothing to be afraid of."

Asked if there is a conspiracy in the wake of Hindenburg report and BBC documentary, Amit Shah said that thousands of conspiracies cannot harm the truth.

