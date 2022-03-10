Agra Cantt Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Agra Cantt seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Akash Soni (IND), Dr. G S Dharmesh (BJP), Kunwar Chand (SP), Prem Singh (AAP), Dr. Bhartendra Kumar Arun (BSP), Hari Kishan (IND), Prakash Indiver (IND), Mona (PEP), Sikandar Singh (INC), Sundar Singh (BMJP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 56%, which is -3.14% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Dr Girraj Singh Dharmesh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Agra Cantt results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.87 Agra Cantt (Agra Cantonment) (आगरा कैंट.) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Agra district of Uttar Pradesh. Agra Cantt is part of Agra Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.86% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.04%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.58%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 445265 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,44,004 were male and 2,01,237 female and 24 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Agra Cantt in 2019 was: 825 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,34,587 eligible electors, of which 2,35,177 were male,1,92,330 female and 18 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,83,405 eligible electors, of which 2,13,414 were male, 1,69,978 female and 13 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Agra Cantt in 2017 was 458. In 2012, there were 293 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Dr Girraj Singh Dharmesh of BJP won in this seat defeating Gutiyari Lal Duwesh of BSP by a margin of 46,325 which was 18.32% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 44.77% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Gutiyari Lal Duwesh of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Girraj Singh Dharmesh (G S Dharmesh) of BJP by a margin of 6,415 votes which was 3.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 32.47% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 87 Agra Cantt Assembly segment of the 18. Agra Lok Sabha constituency. Satyapal Singh Baghel of BJP won the Agra Parliament seat defeating Manoj Kumar Soni of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Agra Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Agra Cantt are: Akash Soni (IND), Dr. G S Dharmesh (BJP), Kunwar Chand (SP), Prem Singh (AAP), Dr. Bhartendra Kumar Arun (BSP), Hari Kishan (IND), Prakash Indiver (IND), Mona (PEP), Sikandar Singh (INC), Sundar Singh (BMJP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 56%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 59.14%, while it was 54.45% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Agra Cantt went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.87 Agra Cantt Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 425. In 2012, there were 371 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.87 Agra Cantt comprises of the following areas of Agra district of Uttar Pradesh: Agra CB and Ward Nos. 2, 3, 6, 7, 13, 14, 16, 20, 21, 24, 34, 40, 46, 47, 50, 52, 53, 54, 60, 65 and 68 in Agra (Municipal Corporation) of 4 Agra Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Agra Cantt constituency, which are: Agra South, Etmadpur, Agra Rural. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Agra Cantt is approximately 52 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Agra Cantt is: 27°09’00.7"N 78°00’31.0"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Agra Cantt results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.