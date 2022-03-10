Agra Rural Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Agra Rural seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Kiran Prabha Keshari (BSP), Baby Rani Maurya (BJP), Upendra Singh (INC), Arun Kumar Katheria (AAP), Mahesh Kumar (RLD), Pankaj Kumar (IND), Balvir (RSP), Rajendra Singh (IND), Suresh Chand Varun (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 62%, which is -1.71% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Hemlata Diwakar of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Agra Rural results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.90 Agra Rural (Agra Gramin) (आगरा ग्रामीण) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Agra district of Uttar Pradesh. Agra Rural is part of Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 27.98% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.04%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.58%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 291979 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,57,623 were male and 1,34,342 female and 14 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Agra Rural in 2019 was: 852 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,24,237 eligible electors, of which 2,16,343 were male,1,76,108 female and 16 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,44,002 eligible electors, of which 1,93,591 were male, 1,50,394 female and 17 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Agra Rural in 2017 was 753. In 2012, there were 616 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Hemlata Diwakar of BJP won in this seat defeating Kalicharan Suman of BSP by a margin of 65,296 which was 26.13% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 51.97% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Kali Charan Suman of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Hemlata of SP by a margin of 18,846 votes which was 9.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 34.84% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 90 Agra Rural Assembly segment of the 19. Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha constituency. Rajkumar Chahar of BJP won the Fatehpur Sikri Parliament seat defeating Raj Babbar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Fatehpur Sikri Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Agra Rural are: Kiran Prabha Keshari (BSP), Baby Rani Maurya (BJP), Upendra Singh (INC), Arun Kumar Katheria (AAP), Mahesh Kumar (RLD), Pankaj Kumar (IND), Balvir (RSP), Rajendra Singh (IND), Suresh Chand Varun (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 62%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 63.71%, while it was 58.37% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Agra Rural went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.90 Agra Rural Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 391. In 2012, there were 338 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.90 Agra Rural comprises of the following areas of Agra district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Bichpuri, 2 Akola, 3 Baroliahir, Azizpur (Census Town), Dhanauli (Census Town) and Nainana Jat (Census Town) of 4 Agra Tehsil.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Agra Rural constituency, which are: Agra Cantt., Etmadpur, Tundla, Fatehabad, Kheragarh, Fatehpur Sikri, Agra North, Agra South. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Agra Rural is approximately 435 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Agra Rural is: 27°07’45.5"N 78°00’34.6"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Agra Rural results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.