Agra South Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Agra South seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Derek Smith (ADSP), Ravi Bharadwaj (BSP), Anuj Sharma (INC), Yogendra Upadhyaya (BJP), Rashid Ali Choudhary (ASPKR), Prem Singh (LORP), Vinay Agarwal (SP), Mohd Kamil (IUML), Ramjani (AAP), Alamgir (PEP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 57.5%, which is -4.77% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Yogendra Upadhyaya of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Agra South results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.88 Agra South (Agra Dakshin) (आगरा दक्षिण) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Agra district of Uttar Pradesh. Agra South is part of Agra Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.3% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.58%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 358858 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,95,564 were male and 1,63,272 female and 22 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Agra South in 2019 was: 835 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,39,883 eligible electors, of which 1,91,016 were male,1,57,876 female and 20 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,28,782 eligible electors, of which 1,82,139 were male, 1,46,630 female and 13 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Agra South in 2017 was 61. In 2012, there were 79 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Yogendra Upadhyaya of BJP won in this seat defeating Zulfiqar Ahmad Bhutto of BSP by a margin of 54,225 which was 24.96% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 51.51% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Yogendra Upadhyaya of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Zulfiquar Ahmed Bhutto of BSP by a margin of 22,960 votes which was 11.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 37.77% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 88 Agra South Assembly segment of the 18. Agra Lok Sabha constituency. Satyapal Singh Baghel of BJP won the Agra Parliament seat defeating Manoj Kumar Soni of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Agra Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 27 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Agra South are: Derek Smith (ADSP), Ravi Bharadwaj (BSP), Anuj Sharma (INC), Yogendra Upadhyaya (BJP), Rashid Ali Choudhary (ASPKR), Prem Singh (LORP), Vinay Agarwal (SP), Mohd Kamil (IUML), Ramjani (AAP), Alamgir (PEP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 57.5%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 62.27%, while it was 59.85% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Agra South went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.88 Agra South Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 377. In 2012, there were 375 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.88 Agra South comprises of the following areas of Agra district of Uttar Pradesh: Ward Nos. 4, 8 to 11, 15, 18, 23, 25, 29, 30, 36 to 39, 41, 44, 49, 56, 57, 58, 63, 64, 67, 69, 71, 72, 74 to 77 and 80 in Agra (Municipal Corporation) of 4 Agra Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Agra South constituency, which are: Agra North, Agra Cantt., Etmadpur, Agra Rural. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Agra South is approximately 15 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Agra South is: 27°11’02.0"N 77°59’44.9"E.

