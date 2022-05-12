Ahead of 2023 Meghalaya Polls, Cloud Hangs over Opposition as 9 MLAs Set to Join Ruling UDP And NPP

As many as nine legislators originally from opposition outfits are likely to join the ruling parties in Meghalaya before the 2023 assembly elections in the north-eastern state, News18 has learnt.

While four MLAs are showing their allegiance to the United Democratic Party (UDP), five others are eyeing National People’s Party (NPP) tickets.

As per reports, out of five suspended Congress legislators, three are headed towards the NPP, and two are likely to join the UDP.

The opposition Trinamool Congress (TMC) may have to lose four of its legislators as two from the Khasi Jaintia Hills are likely to move to the UDP, while two from the Garo Hills may seek NPP tickets.

According to the sources, former Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Ampareen Lyngdoh, along with MLAs Kimfa S Marbaniang (Rambrai-Jyrngam) and Mohendro Rapsang (West Shillong), are likely to join the NPP.

Suspended Congress legislators PT Sawkmie (Mawlai) and Mayralborn Syiem (Nongpoh) will join the UDP, they added.

Amongst the TMC leaders, two legislators from the Khasi Jaintia Hills, Himalaya Shangpliang and Shitlang Pale, may join the UDP, while from the Garo Hills, Marthon Sangma and Jimmy D Sangma are planning to join the NPP.

Trinamool national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who was in Assam on Wednesday, while reacting to reports of a few of his party legislators leaving ahead of the assembly polls in Meghalaya said, “Whether five will leave, or 10, or 15, or 2, that will come later. The party doesn’t run depending on an individual. If someone wants they will come, if someone wants they will go. It’s not only in Meghalaya but similar things you have seen during Bengal elections as well. That happens in all the elections."

Leaders, including MPs, have also left the BJP, he pointed out. “So this happens in all the political parties in all the elections and this is a useless issue but the Trinamool Congress will contest the Meghalaya elections with all its might," he said.

