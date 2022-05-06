Ahead of Amit Shah Visit, BJP Worker Found Dead in Kolkata, Locals Stop Cops from Taking Body for Autopsy

Tension prevailed in West Bengal’s Cossipore on Friday after a BJP worker was found dead under mysterious circumstances ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah’s two-day visit to the state.

The body of Arjun Chowrasia, a BJP Yuva Morcha activist, was found hanging in Ghosh Bagan area inside an abandoned building, police said. He was to lead a bike rally later today in one of the events planned for Amit Shah’s welcome.

The BJP has alleged that he was murdered by the ruling TMC, which has denied the charge. A senior state BJP leader said Shah, who is on a two-day visit to the state, will visit Chowrasia’s residence in the afternoon. “He was an efficient party worker. We found him dead in the morning," state BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

Another senior BJP leader said Shah was upset after hearing the news. “He told us to cancel his grand welcome at the NSC Bose airport," he said.

Senior Bengal BJP leader Rahul Sinha said the man was murdered on the orders of top Trinamool leaders because of Shah’s visit. “Our worker Arjun Chowrasia was murdered and hanged in the same Trinamool-style only because Home Minister Amit Shah’s programmes are scheduled today. It’s not only lower level TMC leaders who are involved in this incident but even the top leadership is involved," he said.

Refuting the BJP charge, TMC MP Santanu Sen said: “The allegations against us are baseless. Let the police investigate the matter."

Atin Ghosh, a local Trinamool MLA, said the allegations were by “BJP outsiders". “How can you decide what has happened before a post-mortem? Why call only Amit shah? Call the Prime Minister. The BJP is making unfounded allegations for political gains," Ghosh said.

The deceased’s family alleged that he was receiving threats since the TMC returned to power in May 2021 after the assembly elections. Police said no suicide note was found from the spot.

The incident has led to tension in the area, with locals stopping the police from taking the body for autopsy. They have demanded that forensic experts should first examine the body before police takes it away.

Shah will arrive in the city from north Bengal on the second leg of his two-day visit. Police said an investigation has been launched into the incident.

