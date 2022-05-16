Mission Assembly Elections: BJP Chief JP Nadda to Meet MPs from SC Community Tomorrow

With an aim to secure Scheduled Caste and Dalit votes in the forthcoming Assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has on Tuesday called for a meeting of all Members of Parliament (MP) representing the community.

Sources stated that BJP chief JP Nadda and national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh will address the meet and decide on the party’s strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh, which are scheduled to go to polls by next year, have a substantial population from the Dalit community.

About 50 SC MPs of the BJP from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been invited for the meeting, sources added.

The BJP chief is likely to list the number of welfare measures and policies being implemented by the Narendra Modi government for the benefit of the underprivileged communities like Dalits.

There are 84 constituencies reserved for the SC community in Lok Sabha, with similar reservation in respective Assemblies too.

Sources stated that in recent years, the BJP has been focusing on communities that remained behind socially and financially.

With substantial percent of votes in each states, the community has emerged as a core vote bank for the BJP in recent elections.

“There are number of schemes that have been started and the community has benefitted from it. In the upcoming elections too, we need to ensure the vote bank won’t go away," said the source.

