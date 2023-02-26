Mother’s blessings, a mega show of strength at Raj Ghat, and an emotional address to colleagues and supporters readied Delhi deputy chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia for CBI questioning on Sunday amid claims and apprehensions by his party of his arrest.

Ahead of the crucial CBI questioning in the excise policy case, Sisodia said that he does not care if he has to go to jail over “false allegations". Manish Sisodia’s statement came amid claims and apprehensions by his party of his arrest.

Sisodia, who also holds the Finance portfolio in the Delhi Cabinet, was originally summoned last Sunday but he sought deferment of his questioning citing the ongoing Budget exercise, following which, the CBI had asked him to appear on February 26.

In a tweet in Hindi, Sisodia said he will fully cooperate with the probe. “Today, I am going to the CBI. Will fully cooperate in the probe. I have the love of lakhs of children and crores of countrymen with me. Even if I have to go to jail for a few months, I do not care. We are followers of Bhagat Singh. Bhagat Singh died for the country. If I have to go to jail over such false allegations, it is a small thing," Sisodia said.

Delhi CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted and said going to jail for the country and the society is not a curse but a matter of pride.

“God is with you Manish. The blessings of lakhs of children and their parents are with you. When you go to jail for the country and the society, it is not a curse but a matter of pride. I pray to god that you return from jail soon. Delhi’s children, their parents and all of us will wait for you," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Flanked by supporters, Manish Sisodia, after meeting his mother, left for Raj Ghat, from where left for the CBI headquarter for questioning.

A sea of supporters, along with AAP leaders, gathered at Raj Ghat as well in a mega show of strength as Manish Sisodia headed towards the CBI office for questioning. The crowd echoed with Sisodia, Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil mein hai, dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qatil mein hai".

Anticipating arrest, Sisodia, who also holds the Education portfolio, gave a message schoolkids and said that his jail won’t mean it is an opportunity to neglect studies. “Don’t neglect your studies . I will get all information inside jail. I will stop eating if I find out kids are not paying attention to their studies," Sisodia said.

Sisodia also remembered how his wife supported him when he decided to quit everything and join Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, adding that if he goes to jail today, his wife will be alone at home with their son.

In a message to Kejriwal, Sisodia said, “Friend, guide , guru. Keep at your work. Keep serving the country. I may be in jail for next 6-7 months. I am not scared of jails. False allegations are because they are scared of Kejriwal."

Kejriwal, after Sisodia’s address from Raj Ghat, took to Twitter and assured that his family will be taken care of.

