Ahead of Huzurabad Bypoll, KT Rama Rao Charges BJP Leader of Meeting TPCC Chief At Golconda Resorts

Ahead of the Huzurabad bypoll, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the opposition have indulged in the exchange of barbs. TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao took a swipe that congress supports the BJP against the TRS for the upcoming Huzurabad bypolls.

Reiterating his earlier charges of collusion between Congress and the BJP, KTR also alleged that Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy and BJP leader Etela Rajender had met at Golconda resorts.

KTR told the media that he has proof of their meeting and they must reply. He also charged that the Congress roped in a dummy candidate to help Rajender in the bypolls.

Responding to this, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Revanth Reddy retorted saying that TRS leadership made arrangements that Rajender met with union minister Kishan Reddy. He added that TRS arranged a special flight for Kishan who later met Etala Rajender and Revanth Reddy. The meeting with Rajender was not a secret, he added.

He further clarified that they met during a discussion at Narender Reddy’s residence. While addressing a campaign at the Huzurabad segment, Revanth Reddy added that Rajender informed me about the conspiracies and suppression by the TRS boss and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The Congress chief also said that the TRS is duping people with false schemes and Balmuri Venkat will work for segment development.

Rajender slammed TRS and stated that the party was luring the people with false promises and urged them to teach TRS a lesson in the polls and vote for him to develop the segment.

Meanwhile, KTR slammed the Congress and the BJP for conspiring against the TRS and hit out at the Election Commission for crossing its limits on the Huzurabad bypolls. The EC is giving permission to the BJP to campaign in the segment and denying the same to the TRS, he alleged. The TRS will retain its seat despite a conspiracy by the opposition parties, he added.

