CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Asks Aamir Khan to Postpone Assam Visit, Says 'Don't Want Focus to Shift From...'

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has postponed his trip to Assam in view of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s request to delay so that the focus does not get diverted from Independence Day celebrations. Sarma said he is in touch with the Laal Singh Chaddha’ star and a date will be set for his visit after Independence Day.

“Aamir Khan wanted to come here and had spoken to me about it. But to ensure that the focus of Independence Day doesn’t get diverted, I urged him to come after August 15," Sarma said. “We don’t want the focus to shift from the Tiranga on Independence Day, he added.

“Sarma said that he is regularly is touch with Khan over phone and the actor will visit the state whenever I (Sarma) ask him. We will fix the date later," the chief minister added.

The actor had donated Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in June this year when the state was reeling under devastating floods. Often called Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist’, Khan had last visited the state nearly 10 years ago and had stayed in Tezpur in the northern part.

His latest movie, Laal Singh Chaddha’, was released on August 11.

(With PTI inputs)

