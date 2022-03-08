Ahead of MCD Elections, Former North Delhi Mayor Launches Door-to-Door Garbage Collection Drive in Sadar Bazar

As the municipal corporation elections near in Delhi, political parties gear up their campaigning with former North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash launched a door-to-door garbage collection drive in the Sadar Bazar area.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner City - Sadar Paharganj, Rajesh Goyal, former councilor Arvind Garg, and other dignitaries were present. A rally was also taken out for the awareness of citizens in this regard.

Jai Prakash said that a waste collection and management project has been started from the Sadar Bazar area under which 20 auto tippers have been flagged off for collection of wet and dry waste. He said that it is the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make the country healthy and clean. Following his vision, a series of cleanliness campaigns have been taken out in the national capital. During this rally, the citizens were made aware of the segregation of wet and dry waste and its benefits. This awareness rally was taken out for about 3 km. He said that auto tippers and other small vehicles would be very helpful in collecting garbage in areas like Sadar Bazar.

He also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the employees of the corporation in maintaining cleanliness in the area.

The State Election Commission put out detailed guidelines of the modal code of conduct for the upcoming municipal and cooperation elections on Monday. These guidelines have put several restrictions on the campaigning of political parties keeping the ongoing pandemic in mind.

These restrictions include star campaigners list to be limited to 10 and for national/state parties giving a level playing field to smaller parties.

