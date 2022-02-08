Ahead of Punjab Polls, Dera Chief Ram Rahim Gets Furlough—Political Decision Or A Mere Coincidence?

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving a life term for the murder of his manager in 2002 and that of a journalist, and also received a 20-year sentence for rape cases, has been granted furlough for 21 days just ahead of the February 20 Punjab elections.

While the government in Haryana and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are maintaining that this is a mere coincidence, their political rivals do not think so.

The reason is the Dera’s involvement in electoral politics in the region over the past many years. So, as Ram Rahim has been granted furlough ahead of the assembly elections in Punjab, the tremors are being felt already in the political circles.

Impact in Malwa region

Dera Sacha Sauda has played a pivotal role in previous elections in the state and has its own political wing that is currently active and meetings are taking place. With the Dera chief coming out of jail, his followers are expected to abide by his wish.

Among the various sects and cults in the state, Dera Sacha Sauda claims to have 35-40 lakh followers in Punjab. A vast majority of them (nearly 70%) reside in the Malwa region, which comprises 69 assembly constituencies.

Bad news for Congress?

Right before the elections, the Dera has been making its presence felt and many political leaders and candidates across party lines have been making a beeline to its gatherings. While some are indirectly looking for support from Dera followers, others have clearly taken an open stance, such as the BJP candidate from Fazilka, Surjit Kumar Jyani. He has continuously said that he reveres ‘Babaji’ and that he is a Dera Premi.

Many among Congress were anticipating and fearing the Dera chief’s parole or furlough during the elections as the Punjab police in 2020 named him in a sacrilege case when the party was in power. Leaders of the Congress are, therefore, wary of a backlash in the polls.

‘Dera to support BJP’

Congress MLA from Dharamkot, Sukhjeet Singh Kaka Lohgarh, has openly claimed that the BJP is getting Ram Rahim out for electoral gains. He said, “There is no doubt about it. BJP is using him for votes and the Dera will support the BJP."

Anshul Chhatrapati, son of the slain journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, said in an interview with News18, that the furlough has been granted for votes by the BJP. He said that he would move court against this decision. Sikh representatives, including the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) too have taken a stand against this furlough.

Former driver of the Dera chief, Khatta Singh, too is of the same opinion and claims the decision is political.

However, BJP leaders deny any link with the decision. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and jail minister Ranjit Chautala responding to the questions of the press defended the government and said that the timing of the furlough is coincidental.

A senior functionary of the Punjab BJP said, “The seats we are eyeing are in the Majha and Doaba region and, therefore, it does not have any link."

Punjab BJP leader Harjit Grewal too defended his party and said the furlough was Ram Rahim’s legal right and not a political decision. He said that the Dera certainly has an impact in the Malwa region but it depends on the candidates too. “The Dera vote alone cannot help a candidate win," he said.

Political move?

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) also maintains that granting furlough to Ram Rahim is a political decision and the BJP is trying to benefit from the Dera. Senior Akali leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said, “Parole and furlough shouldn’t be used politically. It is illegal and unconstitutional. The BJP is making a joke of the system."

He further said that people like Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar are not being released even after the completion of their sentences but a convict in murder and rape cases whose punishment has just begun is being granted parole and furlough. Cheema said that time would tell whether this move benefits the BJP or backfires.

‘Furlough will help BJP’

Harjeshwar Pal Singh, assistant professor of History at SGGS College, Chandigarh, says, “Ram Rahim has been a larger than life godman who unlike the old Deras started the trend of overtly supporting political parties in 2007. He has supported the Congress, Akali Dal and BJP on various occasions. With his criminal cases, his vote bank has largely gone to the ruling parties in the state and Centre who can help him in his cases. With the BJP at both the Centre and the state (Haryana), Ram Rahim and his vote bank will likely support the BJP in Punjab. His release will help the BJP in the Punjab elections."

‘A clear call’ to impact AAP

AAP has a strong support base in the Malwa region from where its chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann is also fighting the assembly elections. Singh said that the Dera move will have an impact on the AAP vote share in the region if a clear call is given.

A senior leader of AAP in Punjab, on the condition of anonymity, said the followers are not going to vote in the direction of the Dera this time. Another maintained that the Dera followers are not going to vote en bloc for any party like the previous elections. However, he said much would depend on the side the Dera decides to take.

‘Followers will vote en bloc’

Ronki Ram, professor of Political Science at Panjab University, says a clear call from the Dera would tilt the vote in favour of a party. He says, “The Dera followers will vote en bloc as religious affiliations are much stronger than political affiliations."

Prof Ram too feels that the Dera will support the BJP alliance as the BJP government in Haryana has released Ram Rahim on furlough.

Dera’s political involvement

Dera Sacha Sauda’s political involvement started in 2002 when it supported the Congress covertly in the assembly elections and helped it return to power. It helped the Congress again in the 2007 assembly elections, making its impact felt. However, the Congress failed to retain power. It was around this time that the Dera chief earned the ire of a large section after replicating 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh’s attire, triggering violence in Punjab. The highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, the Akal Takht, passed an edict against the Dera.

However, in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, the Dera is said to have helped the Akali Dal in winning Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s election, resulting in a soft stance from the Akalis towards the Dera. In the 2012 assembly elections, the Dera supported the SAD-BJP alliance.

In 2015, the Akal Takht pardoned the Dera chief for imitating the Sikh Guru. However, the apology was retracted after much backlash from the Sikh community.

In 2017, the Dera again supported the SAD-BJP alliance. However, the coalition could not retain power and the Congress won the elections. What is going to be the stance of the Dera in the 2022 elections, is the question many have on their minds.

The political wing of the Dera is known to conduct surveys and then Ram Rahim decides which party to support. Although the decision is not publicly announced, it is declared among chosen confidantes of the Dera chief and they spread the message among the followers.

The Dera has supported the Congress, Akali Dal and BJP in various elections. This is the reason why his furlough is being seen as a political decision and not a mere coincidence.

