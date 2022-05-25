AIADMK Demands Action Over Offensive YouTube Video on Hindu Deity

Condemning an abusive video on a Hindu deity, the main opposition AIADMK on Wednesday demanded that the DMK regime take legal action against a YouTube channel and those responsible for uploading the video clip.

The YouTube channel that posted the content should be banned immediately and steps should be taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents as inaction would affect communal harmony and lead to deterioration of law and order situation, the AIADMK said.

Referring to protests by devotees of Lord Shiva embarking on a protest at the temple town of Chidambaram, AIADMK top leader O Panneerselvam said his party strongly condemned the video post that insulted the cosmic dance of Lord Nataraja, a form of Shiva.

Advertisement

The criticism was uncivilised and derogatory and has hurt the sentiments of Hindus, he said in a statement.

The AIADMK would oppose insult to any religion, the Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly said, adding Chief Minister M K Stalin is common to those who have belief in God and atheists as well.

Panneerselvam, also a former Chief Minister, said tough action was taken during the AIADMK regime in 2020 against ‘Karuppar Kootam’ which denigrated the Kanda Sashti Kavacham, a prayer and song in praise of Lord Muruga. The top AIADMK leader demanded that the DMK government take tough action against the YouTube Channel and people responsible for uploading it.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.