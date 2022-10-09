Muslims Using Condoms The Most, Says AIMIM's Owaisi Days After Mohan Bhagwat's 'Population Imbalance' Remark

Days after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s call for a ‘comprehensive population policy’, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi has claimed that the Muslim population is declining and that people from the said community are the ones who use contraceptives the most, adding that Bhagwat won’t ever mention the same.

Responding to Mohan Bhagwat’s Dusshera speech in which he said community-based population imbalance is an important subject and should not be ignored, Owaisi said, “Don’t fret. The Muslim population is not increasing. It’s rather falling… Who’s using condoms the most? We are. Mohan Bhagwat won’t speak on this".

“The Muslim population is not at all increasing. Why are you concerned for no reason? The Muslim population is declining," Owaisi said in reply to Mohan Bhagwat’s Dusshera speech

Mohan Bhagwat had said that alongside the differences in birth rate, conversions by force, lure or greed and infiltration are also big reasons. “All these factors have to be mulled over," the RSS chief had said.

BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain, meanwhile, hit out at Asaduddin Owaisi and called him a “bayan purush".

“Asaduddin Owaisi has become ‘bayan purush’, he wants to create a controversy. A low population is beneficial for society. The more the population grows the bigger the problem it creates. That should be kept in mind," Hussain said.

