Airports Gearing Up for Omicron Threat, Screening for All Passengers: Scindia at News18 India Chaupal

Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Indian airports were gearing up to battle the omicron threat, and that it was necessary to take preventive measures against the spread of the new variant of the novel coronavirus. “I, too, had contracted coronavirus. We have to take preventive measures. We will make arrangements for RT-PCR as well as rapid antigen testing at airports, and all passengers will be screened," he said at the News18 India Chaupal event on Thursday.

Elaborate arrangements have already been made at Delhi and Mumbai airports to maintain Covid-19 safety norms, including those regarding mandatory testing and quarantine. India reported two omicron cases from Karnataka on Thursday.

Scindia also said there was a business ecosystem in civil aviation sector. “I am focusing on aviation policy and infrastructure. We are working towards ease-of-doing business, too, which will be introduced soon," he added.

Scindia praised the Covid-19 vaccination coverage and initiatives taken up by the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. Taking a swipe at the opposition, he said, “Opposition is confused, they do not know whether to oppose the vaccine or support it."

About his own performance as the civil aviation minister, Scindia said he had tried to live up to expectations. “I have tried to perform as per expectations. When it is said there is chaos, some people only mean to politicise matters and aren’t concerned about the country. While some people see opportunity in difficulty, others only find difficulties in opportunities."

