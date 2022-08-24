‘Aisa Koi Saga Nahi’, ‘Yun Hi koi Bewafa' to ‘Dil ke Armaan’: Bihar's War of Comebacks, Burns

One-liners, couplets, taunts – Bihar Assembly’s special session began on Wednesday on a stormy, dramatic and filmy note, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs, now stripped of power, attacked the seven-party Nitish Kumar-Tejashwi Yadav-led ruling ‘Mahagathbandhan’.

From cricket analogies to poet Bashir Badr, everything was used to retort at the charges that flew in the Assembly.

Earlier, Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha announced his resignation on the floor of the House after an emotionally charged speech in which he expressed anguish over the no-confidence motion moved against him by the ruling ‘Mahagathbandhan’. Soon, Bihar Assembly Deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari accused outgoing Sinha of having insulted Dalits by denying him the opportunity to conduct proceedings of the House after stepping down. Hazari, also of the JD(U), was later seated inside the speaker’s chamber by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, among others.

A look at some interesting repartees:

“Aisa koi saga nahi, jisko Nitish ne thaga nahi," said former Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad taking a dig at CM Nitish Kumar. [There is no one who has not been cheated by Nitish Kumar]. Prasad claimed that the statement was earlier used by Tejashwi Yadav while he was in the opposition. “Kumar ek aise CM hai, jo khud crease pe rehte hai aur sabko run out karate rehte hai," said Prasad. “Kuch to majbooriya rahi hogi, yun hi koi bewafa nahi hota," said a JD (U) minister to the BJP. Both sides have quoted poet Bashir Badr. The minister went on to add: “Chand taron ki tamanna ki thi hamne, raat ki siyahi ke siva kuch nahi mila…Dil ke arman aasuon mein beh gaye…."

In an advice to the BJP, Congress MLA Ajit Sharma said: “Abhi raah mein kai mod hai, aayega koi jaayega koi, tumhein jisne dil se bhula diya, use bhulne ki dua karo." Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav replied to Prasad saying: “Hum cricketer hai. Yeh jodi [Nitish-Tejashwi] dhamaal machayegi. Yeh inning never-ending hogi." He said their partnership will last long for the benefit of Bihar and “nobody will be out". “Jo darega, woh marega, jo ladega, woh jeetega." He also questioned the BJP, saying when they are in the government, it is “mangalraaj", and it becomes “jungleraj" once they are out.

