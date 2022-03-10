Ajay Kothiyal Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Ajay Kothiyal of AAP in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Ajay Kothiyal has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is contesting the Uttarakhand assembly polls for the first time, picked a decorated retired army officer Ajay Kothiyal as its chief ministerial face. Col Kothiyal’s tryst with mainstream politics began in April last year. It’s a political litmus test for the former army official contesting from Gangotri constituency. Col Kothiyal is an Everester, however, ensuring victory for AAP is an uphill task on the shoulders of the political greenhorn. Col Kothiyal gained popularity in state for his leadership role in carrying out reconstruction works in the Kedarnath shrine.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Ajay Kothiyal is 52 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Graduate. He has declared total assests of Rs 1.1 crore and total liabilies of Rs 0.

Follow the LIVE updating tables on this page to track the latest results updates of Ajay Kothiyal contesting on a AAP ticket from Gangotri constituency.

