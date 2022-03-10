Home » News » Politics » Ajay Kumar Lallu Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Updated: March 10, 2022, 06:48 IST

Live election result status of key candidate Ajay Kumar Lallu of INC in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Ajay Kumar Lallu has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ajay Kumar Lallu is contesting from his home turf, Tamkuhi Raj. He is the sitting MLA from the seat and one of the seven Congress MLAs who had won in the 2017 UP Assembly elections.

Tamkuhi RajElection Results

  • 2022 Results
Party
Candidate Name
INC
Ajay Kumar Lallu
BJP
Asim Kumar
SP
Uday Narayan
CPI
Matiullah
BSP
Sanjay
VIP
Keshav Kumar Gupta
JAP
Man Singh Chauhan
JDU
Shrikant Singh
AAP
Sanjay Kumar Rai
IND
Raju Gupta
IND
Vishnu Prabhakar Mishra
IND
Harikesh
  • Graduate and above
  • Criminal cases
  • Assets more than Rs 1 cr
  • Deposit Forfeited

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Ajay Kumar Lallu is 42 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Post Graduate. He has declared total assests of Rs 8.4 lakh and total liabilies of Rs 5.7 lakh.

Follow the LIVE updating tables on this page to track the latest results updates of Ajay Kumar Lallu contesting on a INC ticket from Tamkuhi Raj constituency.

