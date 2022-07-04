Home » News » Politics » Ajit Pawar New Opposition Leader in Maharashtra Assembly

Ajit Pawar New Opposition Leader in Maharashtra Assembly

CM Eknath Shinde described Ajit Pawar as a mature politician and administrator. (Image: ANI)
Speaker Rahul Narvekar announced that Ajit Pawar will take over as Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, adding NCP has emerged as the single largest opposition party in the 288-member House

PTI
Mumbai // Updated: July 04, 2022, 16:48 IST

NCP leader Ajit Pawar was on Monday named the leader of opposition in Maharashtra Assembly. He succeeds BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, who was sworn in as Deputy CM on June 30.

Speaker Rahul Narvekar announced that Pawar will take over as Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, adding NCP has emerged as the single largest opposition party in the 288-member House. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described Ajit Pawar as a mature politician and administrator.

first published: July 04, 2022, 16:48 IST