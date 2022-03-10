Ajnala Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP Leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Ajnala seat in Punjab. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Amarpal Singh Bonny Ajnala (SAD), Amrik Singh (SADASM), Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal (AAP), Surjeet Singh (PLC), Harpartap Singh (IND), Charnjeet Singh (SYSP), Harpartap Singh (INC), Amit Mohan (IND), Sona Masih Jafar (IND), Karanjit Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 77.29%, which is -5.13% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Harpartap Singh of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.11 Ajnala (अजनाला) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Majha region and Amritsar district of Punjab. Ajnala is part of Amritsar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.2% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.27%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 157161 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 74,759 were male and 82,400 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ajnala in 2022 is: 1,102 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,47,471 eligible electors, of which 78,070 were male,69,399 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,38,531 eligible electors, of which 72,009 were male, 66,522 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ajnala in 2017 was 2,300. In 2012, there were 1,160 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Harpartap Singh of INC won in this seat defeating Amarpal Singh Bony Ajnala of SAD by a margin of 18,713 which was 15.4% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 50.52% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Bonny Amarpal Singh Ajnala of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Harpartap Singh Ajnala of INC by a margin of 1,235 votes which was 1.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 48.32% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 11 Ajnala Assembly segment of the 2. Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency. Gurjeet Singh Aujla of INC won the Amritsar Parliament seat defeating Hardeep Singh Puri of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Amritsar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Ajnala are: Amarpal Singh Bonny Ajnala (SAD), Amrik Singh (SADASM), Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal (AAP), Surjeet Singh (PLC), Harpartap Singh (IND), Charnjeet Singh (SYSP), Harpartap Singh (INC), Amit Mohan (IND), Sona Masih Jafar (IND), Karanjit Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 77.29%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 82.42%, while it was 83.5% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Ajnala went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.11 Ajnala Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 174. In 2012, there were 164 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.11 Ajnala comprises of the following areas of Amritsar district of Punjab: KCs Ramdas, Thoba, Sarangdev, Chamiari, Ajnala, Guru Ka Bagh, Ramdas (Municipal Council) and Ajnala (Nagar Panchayat) of Ajnala Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Ajnala constituency, which are: Dera Baba Nanak, Fatehgarh Churian, Majitha, Raja Sansi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Ajnala is approximately 503 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Ajnala is: 31°53’12.8"N 74°49’28.2"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Ajnala results.

