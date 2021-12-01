Akali Dal Leader Manjinder Sirsa Joins BJP Ahead of Punjab Assembly Polls

Former Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday soon after announcing that he was quitting as the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee chief.

“With gratitude to all office bearers, members, staff & people who worked with me; I am resigning from Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee as President. I will not contest upcoming DSGMC internal elections. My commitment to serve my community, humanity & nation remains same," he said in a tweet announcing his resignation.

With elections just some months away, the BJP claims it is a shot in the arm for them considering that Sirsa enjoyed some clout in the Sikh community. BJP leaders claim that being part of the DSGMC would be an advantage to reach out to the Sikh community which has been upset with the BJP for the three farm laws.

Advertisement

A known and close associate of the Badals, Sirsa had become a prominent face during the farmers’ protest after regularly arranging langar for protesters who camped on the roads of Delhi protesting against the farm laws.

A known close associate of SAD leader Sukhbir Badal, Sirsa’s joining the BJP adds to the continued search of the BJP for Jat faces before the polls in Punjab.

State BJP leaders said that the party leadership was in touch with many such prominent Jat leaders like Sirsa.

On joining the BJP Sirsa said, “A lot of unfulfilled work remains to be done for the Sikh community which has not happened in the past and it was with the BJP in power that such dreams could see the end of the tunnel.’’

With the repeal of the farm laws and the promised support of former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to the BJP, the party hopes that it will be able to gain lost ground in the State which had got completely eroded.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.