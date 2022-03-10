Akbarpur-Raniya Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Akbarpur-Raniya seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Dr. Ram Prakash Kushwaha (SP), Pratibha Shukla (BJP), Vinod Kumar Pal (BSP), Vipin Kumar (IND), Ambrish Singh Gaur (INC), Kamlesh Kumar (JAP), Nausad Babu (PEP), Rajesh Kumar (PPOID), Vivesh Kumar (AAP), Brij Bhushan (IND), Rameshwar (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 64.87%, which is -1.1% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Pratibha Shukla of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Akbarpur-Raniya results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.206 Akbarpur-Raniya (अकबरपुर - रानिया) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh. Akbarpur-Raniya is part of Akbarpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.26% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.78%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 326527 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,78,535 were male and 1,47,982 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Akbarpur-Raniya in 2019 was: 829 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,21,638 eligible electors, of which 1,65,250 were male,1,42,852 female and 33 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,87,578 eligible electors, of which 1,58,615 were male, 1,28,931 female and 32 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Akbarpur-Raniya in 2017 was 568. In 2012, there were 174 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Pratibha Shukla of BJP won in this seat defeating Neeraj Singh of SP by a margin of 28,729 which was 14.14% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 43.03% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ramswaroop Singh of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Pratibha Shukla of BSP by a margin of 1,243 votes which was 0.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 37.12% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 206 Akbarpur-Raniya Assembly segment of the 44. Akbarpur Lok Sabha constituency. Devendra Singh ‘Bhole’ of BJP won the Akbarpur Parliament seat defeating Nisha Sachan of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Akbarpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Akbarpur-Raniya are: Dr. Ram Prakash Kushwaha (SP), Pratibha Shukla (BJP), Vinod Kumar Pal (BSP), Vipin Kumar (IND), Ambrish Singh Gaur (INC), Kamlesh Kumar (JAP), Nausad Babu (PEP), Rajesh Kumar (PPOID), Vivesh Kumar (AAP), Brij Bhushan (IND), Rameshwar (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 64.87%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 65.97%, while it was 64.99% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Akbarpur-Raniya went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.206 Akbarpur-Raniya Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 348. In 2012, there were 319 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.206 Akbarpur-Raniya comprises of the following areas of Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Akbarpur, 3 Raniya, 4 Rura, 5 Shiwali, Shiwali TA, Akbarpur TA and Rura TA of 3 Akbarpur Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Akbarpur-Raniya constituency, which are: Rasulabad, Bilhaur, Bithoor, Bhognipur, Sikandra. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Akbarpur-Raniya is approximately 634 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Akbarpur-Raniya is: 26°26’47.8"N 80°00’35.3"E.

