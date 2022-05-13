Akbaruddin Owaisi's Visit to Aurangzeb's Tomb Kicks off Row, BJP Says 'Land of Shivaji Won't Take This', AIMIM Defends

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi’s a visit to the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb is creating a controversy. While the BJP has attacked Owaisi on his visit, the AIMIM said the issue should be viewed politically.

“Offering flowering on Aruanzeb’s tomb has shown they are sons of Aurangzeb who’ve come to the fore. This land of Shivaji and its people will not tolerate this. I condemn it and if this happened a fitting answer will be given," said the saffron party.

However, AIMIM Lok Sabha MP from Aurangabad Imtiaz Jaleel defended his party colleague.

“Owaisi visiting the Aurangzeb tomb should not be turned into a controversy. It is a practice to visit a tomb if you go to a new city and offer prayers," he said.

Gajanan Kale, an MNS leader from Navi Mumbai, also took exception to Owaisi’s visit to the tomb of the Mughal ruler. “The Maharashtra government should take action against Owaisi for visiting the tomb of Aurangzeb. If no action is taken, then the MNS will take the matter into its own hands," Kale said.

Owaisi addressed a rally after after paying his respects and offering flowers at the tomb in Aurangabad, and launched a veiled attack on MNS president Raj Thackeray who has been demanding removal of loudspeakers from mosques. He stated that there was nothing to say about those who have been ousted from their own home and maintained such people should be ignored.

Owaisi asserted he was not scared of anyone and cautioned “we should avoid falling into a trap".

“Those who are barking, let them bark. We should move on like a lion, by ignoring them. You should remember that a trap is being laid in the name of some people. We have to be alert and ensure we don’t fall into it. “Whatever they say, just smile and keep doing your work," the AIMIM (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen) legislator said.

Raj Thackeray, who left the Shiv Sena in 2005 and later floated his own party, had held a rally in Aurangabad early this month where he reiterated his opposition to loudspeakers atop mosques and demanded their removal. The MNS leader has consistently claimed his demand to remove loudspeakers from mosques was a social issue and not a religious one.

In the backdrop of Raj Thackeray’s aggressive stand on loudspeakers, it was anticipated that Owaisi, known for fiery speeches, would directly comment on the MNS leader and his new political position. However, the AIMIM MLA from neighbouring Telangana chose to make veiled remarks.

Owaisi said, “I am not here to respond to anyone’s remarks made earlier. What is there to say about people who have been ousted from their own homes?" “We are not afraid of anyone. Why should we give answers to those who do not even deserve to be acknowledged," he said.

