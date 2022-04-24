Home » News » Politics » Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Corruption in UP Govt After Minister’s Video Rebuking Official Surfaces

Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Corruption in UP Govt After Minister’s Video Rebuking Official Surfaces

Not only this, Swatantra Dev Singh got furious when the officials present during the canal inspection in Jhansi said they will try to find out more in the matter. (Image: News18)
UP Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh was caught on camera saying ‘earning money is not a bad thing but eating up all the money is definitely a bad thing’ while he scolded an official during an inspection of a canal in Jhansi

Qazi Faraz Ahmad| News18.com
Updated: April 24, 2022, 14:46 IST

Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has targeted Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government alleging corruption charges. The Samajwadi Party Chief tweeted a video of UP Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh on Sunday morning and alleged that there was rampant corruption without doing any work.

“Listen to BJP minister’s discourse, how is ‘corruption’ without any work, and how eating up an entire fund without work is a bad thing," tweeted Akhilesh Yadav along with a video of the UP Jal Shakti Minister.

Swatantra Dev Singh on Saturday reprimanded the officers for finding dirt in a canal during the inspection in Jhansi. During the inspection the minister scolded officials of his department and was caught on camera saying, “Earning money is not a bad thing but eating up all the money is definitely a bad thing." The minister was inspecting irrigation projects at Garautha, about 70 km from the district headquarters in Jhansi on Saturday.

Not only this, Singh got furious when the officials present on the spot said they will try to find out more in this regard. He said, “What will you know? See what you have to see. Crores of rupees come, but canals are not cleaned."

The minister Swatantra Dev Singh also tweeted in this regard on Saturday and wrote, “Today, inspected the project of construction of feeder canal to fill Badhwar Lake with Gursahai canal in district Jhansi. Instructions have been given to complete this project soon before the arrival of the rainy season."

Qazi Faraz Ahmad Qazi Faraz Ahmad, Senior Correspondent at News18, has been reporting on policy and politics from the Hindi heartland of Uttar Pradesh for over 12 years. He has previously worked with Hindustan Times, Oman Tribune (Muscat) and Dainik Jagran Group, besides being a certified fact checker and a trainer with Google News Initiative India Training Network. Follow him @qazifarazahmad

first published: April 24, 2022, 14:46 IST