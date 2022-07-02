Akhilesh Yadav Launches Book Written by Dr Kafeel Khan on ‘Gorakhpur Hospital Tragedy’

The Samajwadi Party chief and former Chief Minister of the state Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday launched a book written by Dr. Kafeel Khan named ‘Gorakhpur Hospital Tragedy’. The book was launched at a function organized at SP headquarters in Lucknow in presence of senior SP functionaries. Dr. Kafeel Khan who was shot into the limelight after the BRD Medical incident had also unsuccessfully contested MLC elections recently on an SP ticket.

The book is written on the death of children in Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College. Speaking to the media, Kafeel said, “I have brought to the light how exactly there was an oxygen shortage. My aim of writing the book is to bring justice to more than 80 children who died due to lack of oxygen."

Advertisement

“I have included all those letters in the book in which it was being said that there was no shortage of oxygen. A letter was written to the Chief Minister, but no one took any cognizance. Instead, I was made an accused and sent to jail. I have also written about how two systems run inside the jail," he claimed.

Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College suddenly came into the limelight in the year 2017 when 80 children died due to an alleged lack of oxygen. Dr. Kafeel was the ward superintendent at BRD Hospital when this incident happened. After the incident, it was argued on behalf of the company that due to non-payment of payment for the last several months, the supply of oxygen cylinders had to be stopped. In this case, Dr. Kafeel was made accused and arrested by UP STF from Lucknow. On the orders of the Yogi government, a case was registered at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow.

Speaking on this occasion of the book launch, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “Dr. Kafeel has given a description of the suffering and prison torture that he had to go through in his book. I met the families of the victims and also provided help to them. If adequate facilities for treatment of Japanese fever had been provided at that time, not many children would have died."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.