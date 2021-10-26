Akhilesh Yadav to Begin Second Phase of ‘Vijay Rath Yatra’ from Hardoi October 31

The Samajwadi Party chief and former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is set to start the second phase of his ambitious ‘Vijay Rath Yatra’ from Hardoi district from October 31.

Akhilesh had started the first phase of his Yatra from Kanpur and went through Hamirpur, Jalaun and Kanpur Dehat.

Before starting the second yatra, he will attend a rally called by Om Prakash Rajbhar-led Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) at the Haldharpur grounds in Mau district.

Rajbhar and Akhilesh are likely to share the stage at this event – their first such show of strength ahead of the 2022 UP assembly polls. The two are expected to formally announce their alliance at the event. The seat sharing formula will be declared later as the SBSP chief has said there is no issue of seat distribution between him and Akhilesh, and he will be supporting the SP even if he gets zero seats.

Speaking to media on Monday in Lucknow, Akhilesh had confirmed his participation in the Mau rally. Posters in which Akhilesh Yadav has been featured as the chief guest of the rally are already up in the state.

It will be interesting to see if Akhilesh’s uncle, Shivpal Yadav, who was also a part of SBSP Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, attends the rally or not. The SBSP sources have confirmed that an invitation has been sent to Shivpal.

A day after the mega show in Mau, Akhilesh is expected to address a rally in his parliamentary constituency Azamgarh. He is also expected to distribute laptops to students on the occasion.

On Monday, the Samajwadi Party chief had visited Delhi to seek blessings from his father and SP patriarch, Mulayam Singh Yadav, for staging the yatra.

Speaking exclusively to News18 on his ‘Vijay Rath’ during the first phase of ‘Samajwadi Vijay Rath Yatra’ the SP chief had said, “The Samajwadi Vijay Rath will run from Ganga to Yamuna. We are starting this Yatra with the blessings of Netaji. We have come out to seek the cooperation and support of the public. The people of Uttar Pradesh have been cheated by the BJP government. This State is the land of our farmers, but farmers are being oppressed in Uttar Pradesh. They have been told that their income will be doubled but their income has been taken away. Farmers were crushed by vehicles and killed. If BJP is not removed, it will crush the Constitution under the same tyres."

The Rath Yatra is considered a lucky charm by the Samajwadi Party as whenever Akhilesh Yadav has gone on one, the SP has formed the government in the State.

Decorated with pictures of party patriarch and former chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, party MP from Rampur Azam Khan, SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav, and party State president Naresh Uttam Patel, and embossed with the slogan ‘Bado Ka Hath Yuva Ka Sath’ (the older generation blesses the new), the bus that will be ferrying Akhilesh was put out for a media viewing on Saturday at the party office in Lucknow.

On the other side of the bus is a solo picture of the SP chief with the slogan, ‘Kisan, Gareeb, Mahila, Yuva, Karobari, Sabki Ek Awaz Hai, Hum Samajwadi’ (farmers, the poor, women, the youth, traders, everyone says in one voice, we are Samajwadi).

