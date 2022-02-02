Akhilesh Yadav to Finally Set Foot in ‘Inauspicious’ Noida As Part of West UP Poll Campaign

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav is likely to visit Gautam Buddha Nagar district for the first time in many years, and will address a press conference in Noida as an extension of his poll campaign for West UP, according to party sources. The move seems to be viewed as his response to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s remark that Yadav fears visiting the area.

Noida is often avoided by political leaders as it is considered “inauspicious" among the regions campaigned by them. Yadav, too, had stayed away from visiting Noida during his tenure as the chief minister in 2012-17. After he lost elections in 2017, while on his way to Delhi, Yadav briefly stopped under the Maha Maya Flyover for five minutes where his party workers had gathered to welcome him.

During his tenure as the CM, Yadav inaugurated projects worth crores of rupees for Gautam Buddha Nagar via video conferencing.

Advertisement

He is on the whirlwind tour of Shamli, Baghpat and Ghaziabad, and will be staying in Delhi. Senior party leaders said Yadav is expected to address a press conference in Noida on Thursday.

Rejecting superstition, Yogi Adityanath has repeatedly visited the area, his latest being in January when he reviewed the Covid-19 situation in Greater Noida.

Yogi Adityanath had taken potshots at Yadav in the past for avoiding Noida by saying being in the office of chief minister “their own life and position of power was more important than the people of the district".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with CM Yogi Adityanath had visited Noida for foundation laying ceremony of Jewar airport.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections updates here.