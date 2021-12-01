Akhilesh Yadav to Start 5th Leg of Yatra With Focus on Bundelkhand Region Ahead of UP Polls

The Samajwadi Party National President and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav, will embark on the fifth leg of his ‘Samajwadi Vijay Rath Yatra’ from today with a focus on Bundelkhand region of the state. Akhilesh Yadav will be reaching Banda at around 11 am today on 1st December to start this leg of his ambitious Rath Yatra.

On the first day of this fifth leg of the yatra, Akhilesh Yadav will cover the distance from Banda to Mahoba on 1st December, where he will also address a gathering in Banda. Yadav will reach Mahoba by road, where he will also spend the night.

On December 2, the SP Chief will address a gathering in Lalitpur. On the third, this yatra will reach Jhansi district. The entire three-day schedule of SP Chief will be focused on the Bundelkhand region of the state.

Earlier in the month of November, Yadav had embarked on the fourth leg of his Vijay yatra from Ghazipur to Lucknow through Purvanchal expressway, exactly a day after PM Modi had formally inaugurated the highway. The SP chief had shared the stage with allies Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party Chief Om Prakash Rajbhar and Janwadi Party (Socialist) Sanjay Chauhan on the occasion.

Huge crowds gathered at the Zero Point of Purvanchal Expressway in Ghazipur to welcome SP chief’s Rath Yatra which was earlier scheduled on November 16 but had to be rescheduled for Wednesday due to a clash with PM Modi’s programme.

The Rath Yatra is considered a lucky charm by the Samajwadi Party as whenever Akhilesh has gone on one, the SP has formed the government in the state.

Decorated with pictures of party patriarch and former chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, party MP from Rampur Azam Khan, SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav, and party State president Naresh Uttam Patel, and embossed with the slogan ‘Bado Ka Hath Yuva Ka Sath’ (the older generation blesses the new) the bus will be ferrying the SP chief across the State during the Rath Yatra.

On the other side of the bus is a solo picture of the SP chief with the slogan, ‘Kisan, Gareeb, Mahila, Yuva, Karobari, Sabki Ek Awaz Hai, Hum Samajwadi’ (farmers, the poor, women, the youth, traders, everyone says in one voice, we are Samajwadi). However, now pictures on the ‘Vijay Rath’ of SP chief have been updated with pictures of work done during the SP regime, including the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Laptop distribution 102-108 ambulance services, etc.

