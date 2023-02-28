Akhilesh Yadav Reacts to Viral Picture With Umesh Pal's Murder Accused, Says 'Only Half Truth Shown'

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday reacted to the viral photo of him posing with Sadaqat Khan, one of the accused in Umesh Pal’s murder. Addressing the Uttar Pradesh assembly session, Yadav claimed only half-truth is shown by those slamming him. Notably, the picture was shared by the UP Congress on its Twitter handle, accusing both BJP and SP of protecting criminals.

Responding to the same, Yadav said, “A picture can be clicked with anyone and only half truth is shown in the narratives flown across." Umesh Pal was a key witness in the 2005 murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal and was shot dead by assailants on February 24 outside his home in Dhoomanganj area of Prayagraj.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present in the assembly as Yadav gave his address.

Advertisement

Samajwadi Party MP Atiq Ahmed’s son, Asad’s involvement is also being probed after a CCTV footage showed him as one of the four assailants involved in the crime. His name had also come up among suspects of Raju Pal’s murder and is currently serving time in Gujrat’s Sabarmati prison. He is suspected to have been involved in the February 24 killing as well.

Arbaaz, the driver of the white SUV used by the assailants to attack Umesh Pal on February 24, was shot dead in retaliation after he opened fire on the police. He was surrounded by police teams following an intelligence input.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal’s wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered at Dhoomanganj police station against gangster-turned politician Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf, wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Gulam and nine others.

Advertisement

Notably, Shaista is presently associated with the Bahujan Samaj Party. Though BSP chief Mayawati had held the Samajwadi Party responsible for the “creation of Atique", she has refused to act against his wife.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tore into the Opposition Samajwadi Party and vowed to destroy the mafias after the SP had questioned the law and order situation in the state in wake of the killing.

Read all the Latest Politics News here