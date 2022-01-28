Akhilesh Yadav's Chopper Delayed Due to High Air Traffic at Delhi, Say Top Govt Sources

Hours after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that his helicopter was briefly stopped from flying from Delhi to Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar as part of a “conspiracy" by the ruling BJP, top government sources said that there was no deliberate attempt to delay his chopper and it was a result of high air traffic in the national capital.

“There was no deliberate permission delay to Akhilesh chopper. The delay was procedural and due to heavy traffic at the Delhi airport. When his chopper was given permission, it had less fuel and it was under non-permissible limits," sources in the government told CNN-News18.

“After refueling, it was in the queue, and permission was given in particular order. The airport flight system is under the ATC and manual interference is difficult unless (there are) some extraordinary circumstances," they said.

The Samajwadi Party chief, who is fighting a key battle in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, had on Friday afternoon alleged that his helicopter was stopped from flying from Delhi to Muzaffarnagar.

“People told me that BJP leaders had taken off before me… I was told about air traffic…but no air traffic for BJP leaders who had taken off? They didn’t have to wait while I had to wait for over 2 hours… no matter what BJP does, people of UP will remove them," Yadav told News18.

In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav posted a picture with the helicopter in the background and said no reason was given for it. “My helicopter has been delayed in Delhi without any reason and is not being allowed to go to Muzaffarnagar, even though a top BJP leader has just flown from here. This is a desperate attempt and a conspiracy by the losing BJP."

About half an hour later, the SP chief tweeted, “The abuse of power is a sign of the people losing. This day will also be recorded in the history of socialist struggle. We are going to take a historic flight to history."

Yadav and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary were scheduled to address a joint press conference in Muzaffarnagar.

The UP assembly will go to the polls in seven phases between February 10 and March 7, while the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

