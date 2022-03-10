Aldona Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Aldona seat in Goa. A total of 6 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections: Pooja Mayekar (IND), Glenn John Vijay Ambrose E Souza Ticlo (BJP), Kiran Kandolkar (TMC), Mahesh Satelkar (AAP), Govind Govenkar (SHS), Carlos Alvares Ferreira (INC).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 75.51%, which is -3.39% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Glenn Souza Ticlo of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Aldona results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.10 Aldona (एल्डोना) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Goa region and North Goa district of Goa. Aldona is part of North Goa Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.93% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.06%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.57%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 28,505 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 13,636 were male and 14,869 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Aldona in 2022 is: 1,090 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 27,439 eligible electors, of which 13,233 were male,14,206 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Goa Assembly elections, there were a total of 25,112 eligible electors, of which 12,221 were male, 12,891 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Aldona in 2017 was 8. In 2012, there were 8 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, Glenn Souza Ticlo of BJP won in this seat defeating Amarnath Panjikar of INC by a margin of 4,456 which was 20.62% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 43.53% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ticlo Glenn J V A E Souza of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Dayanand G Narvekar of INC by a margin of 3,476 votes which was 17.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.77% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 10 Aldona Assembly segment of the 1. North Goa Lok Sabha constituency. Shripad Yesso Naik of BJP won the North Goa Parliament seat defeating Girish Raya Chodankar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the North Goa Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections from Aldona are: Pooja Mayekar (IND), Glenn John Vijay Ambrose E Souza Ticlo (BJP), Kiran Kandolkar (TMC), Mahesh Satelkar (AAP), Govind Govenkar (SHS), Carlos Alvares Ferreira (INC).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 75.51%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 78.9%, while it was 80.89% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Aldona went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Goa Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.10 Aldona Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 41. In 2012, there were 41 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.10 Aldona comprises of the following areas of North Goa district of Goa: Sazas - 1. Aldona (Census Town) 2. Pomburpa, 3. Moira, 4. Ucassaim, 5. Bastora and 6. Mapusa (Municipal Council) Ward No. 4 in Bardez Taluka

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Goa border Aldona constituency, which are: Tivim, Mapusa, Saligao, Porvorim, Maem. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Aldona is approximately 37 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Aldona is: 15°35’03.5"N 73°51’36.7"E.

