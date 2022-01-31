Aligarh Action: BJP Rookie Mukta Raja Fights Off 'Husband MLA' Label to Take on SP Pro Zafar Alam

Move around Uttar Pradesh and you will invariably find a BJP candidate’s picture on a poster juxtaposed with that of the Prime Minister or the Chief Minister. But in Aligarh city, BJP candidate Mukta Raja has put her husband’s picture as big as hers on the posters.

The housewife fighting her first-ever election even calls herself “Mrs Mukta Sanjeev Raja" on the posters. This is because she has emerged out of nowhere as the BJP candidate from this seat after her husband and sitting MLA Sanjeev Raja was convicted in a case with a two-year sentence and barred from contesting.

She is facing veteran Samajwadi Party leader and former MLA Zafar Alam (77), who in an interview with News18 took on CM Yogi Adityanath’s “80 versus 20" statement, saying “the politics of hate does not run for long and if a person has only hate and anger in his mind for long, he will go insane".

Mukta Raja, the Political Debutant

Mukta’s husband won the seat in 2017, ending a 25-year-long drought for the BJP in a constituency which has a 1.4 lakh Muslim population. “This might be my first step in politics, but I was born in a Sangh parivar and I was also married into a Sangh parivar," she said in an interview to News18.

“From birth till now, I have only seen politics. I know a lot about politics. Since 1991, when I was married, I have been supporting my husband in politics from home. So am I ignorant to what my husband is doing in politics?" she asked.

Locals here say it may be a case of Sanjeev Raja calling the shots as “Husband MLA" if Mukta wins.

Aligarh city seat has 1.4 lakh Muslims and 1.4 lakh Vaishnavs and around 70,000 other voters. “The Vaishnavs vote en bloc for the BJP while Muslim votes got divided between SP and BSP the last time," local trader Tejinder Gupta said, as another trader Satyender Gupta agreed.

The BJP is playing the Hindutva card hence, though there is some anger among BJP supporters as to why someone else was not picked for the ticket.

“People can keep saying things. I salute CM Yogi and PM Modi who gave a ticket. Hindu ek saath rahega, naari Shakti is supporting us," Mukta Raja said.

Zafar Alam, An Old Player

Zafar Alam, 77, is respectful towards Mukta Raja, saying she is the wife of the sitting MLA, but unsparing on CM Yogi Adityanath and his “80 versus 20" statement.

“Yogi ke 80-20 statement mein ab woh dum nahi hai. Nafrat ki rajneeti bahut der tak nahi chalti (Yogi’s statement has no strength now. Politics of hate does not run for long). If a person has only hate and anger in his mind for long, he will go insane. Woh nasha utar gaya jo Hindu-Muslim rajneeti karke samaaj ko baanta gaya (This politics of dividing society in the name of Hindu and Muslim is over)," Alam told News18 in an interview.

Alam said the BJP won in 2017 as people got swayed since they had a lot of expectations. “They thought the BJP will bring Ram rajya. But except one caste, the treatment being given to other castes is there for everyone to see. The BJP has not been able to bring Ram rajya or fulfil expectations of people," Alam said.

He even claimed that “there are preparations on to change the Constitution of India".

Asked if facing a political novice in Mukta Raja makes things easier for him, Alam said: “Yogi government’s administration will be to my main advantage as people are very upset with that. See what happened with farmers, 700 died and the PM did not say a word of condolence. Such toughness was shown and in the end, farmers have made them bend."

