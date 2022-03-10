Aligarh Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin, BJP's Mukta Raja Leading

Live election results updates of Aligarh seat in Uttar Pradesh. Counting of votes has began for Aligarh seat. BJP’s Mukta Raja is leading in the counting so far. Mukta is leading by more than 2,000 votes against Samajwadi Party’s Zafar Alam.

Mukta Raja who is 55-year-old is an insurance agent, as per her election affidavit filed with the Election Commission. For her educational qualifications, she is 12th pass.

During the last assembly elections in 2017, BJP’s Sanjeev Raja has won the seat, defeating Zafar Alam of SP. For this election, the BJP has fielded Mukta Raja from the Aligarh seat while the Congress has fielded Salman Imtiaz. The SP has fielded Zafar Alam while the AAP has given ticket to Monika Thapar.

A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Zafar Alam (SP), Keshav Dev (IND), Vinod Kumar (IND), Monika Thapar (AAP), Ramgopal (IND), Razia Khan (BSP), Mukta Raja (BJP), Mohd Salman Imtiaz (INC), Dileep Kumar (IND), Renuka Sharma (IND), Rihanuddin (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 62.1%, which is -4.38% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sanjeev Raja of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.76 Aligarh (अलीगढ़) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh. Aligarh is part of Aligarh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.25% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.03%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.52%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 366993 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,96,590 were male and 1,70,381 female and 22 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Aligarh in 2019 was: 867 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,68,311 eligible electors, of which 1,98,258 were male,1,71,946 female and 33 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,94,190 eligible electors, of which 1,62,963 were male, 1,31,221 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Aligarh in 2017 was 71. In 2012, there were 53 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Sanjeev Raja of BJP won in this seat defeating Zafar Alam of SP by a margin of 15,440 which was 6.27% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 46.22% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Zafar Alam of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ashutosh Varshney of BJP by a margin of 23,086 votes which was 12.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 36.95% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 76 Aligarh Assembly segment of the 15. Aligarh Lok Sabha constituency. Rajvir Diler of BJP won the Aligarh Parliament seat defeating Ramji Lal Suman of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Aligarh Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 30 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 62.1%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 66.48%, while it was 62.83% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Aligarh went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.76 Aligarh Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 363. In 2012, there were 291 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.76 Aligarh comprises of the following areas of Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh: Ward Nos. 1 to 6, 8 to 21, 23 to 27, 29, 35, 37, 38, 39, 45, 46, 50, 54, 55, 56 and 58 to 60 in Aligarh (Municipal Corporation) of 4 Koil Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Aligarh constituency, which are: Iglas, Barauli, Chharra, Koil. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Aligarh is approximately 38 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Aligarh is: 27°53’31.2"N 78°05’16.4"E.

