BJP May Rethink Alliance in Manipur after NPF's Comments Against PM Modi

All’s not well between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Naga People’s Front (NPF) in Manipur. According to sources, the BJP may rethink its alliance with NPF in Manipur.

In the 2022 elections, the BJP won 32 of the 60 seats in Manipur and will not need an ally to form the government.

It all began after NPF working president Huska Yepthomi’s recent comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the electoral campaign.

At a convention, the NPF working president reportedly claimed that the BJP and Prime Minister were against Christians.

However, the BJP decided to not react to his attack on the Central government, as it was in the middle of the election.

Sources stated that the local BJP leadership has expressed its reservation regarding the party’s alliance with the NPF.

The Central leadership has been apprised of the situation, a source said.

This also comes when the power corridors in the national capital are abuzz with speculations about a change in the leadership in the state government.

“Central observers will be coming soon and they will take a call," said a senior BJP leader, on being asked about the changes and whether the NPF will remain an ally.

Of the 60 assembly seats in Manipur, in 2017, the Congress had got 28 and the BJP 21. The BJP had taken support from the National People’s Party (NPP) and NPF to form the government under chief minister N Biren Singh.

