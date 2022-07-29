All Well with the Thackerays? Balasaheb’s Grandson & Uddhav's Nephew Joins Shinde Camp

Not just in the Shiv Sena, but there are those in the Thackeray clan, too, who favour Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde. A day after Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray’s daughter-in-law Smita Thackeray met Shinde, the late founder’s grandson Nihar Thackeray extended his support to the chief minister on Friday.

Both meetings have triggered widespread speculation that all may not be well within the Thackeray clan, and that the intra-party feud kindled by Shinde and his rebel MLAs may have finally reached the family’s doorstep. Nihar Thackeray is the son of Balasaheb’s eldest son Bindumadhav Thackeray, who was killed in an accident in 1996. This makes him the nephew of Sena president Udhhav Thackeray as well as the cousin of former minister Aaditya Thackeray. Film producer Smita is the ex-wife of middle son Jaidev Thackeray.

Smita, however, denied that there was any trouble brewing within the family. She only said she had met Shinde as he was an “old-timer" and a shivsainik, and it was a courtesy call. But while she rejected any political messaging, it is well known that Smita was once considered close to Bal Thackeray and wielded much influence over Sena politics from 1995-99. She has been the first from the Thackeray family to take a step towards Shinde.

Nihar, meanwhile, seems to be finally ready for a political career. A few months ago, he married the daughter of BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil, and now the long-time advocate is ready for his stint as a politician with the blessings of Shinde. Having stayed away from politics all this while, his move into the Shinde faction is being seen as significant.

A statement from Shinde’s office, released after the meeting, said Nihar Thackeray will start his political journey under the CM’s leadership.

Last month, Shinde led a revolt in the Sena and walked away with 40 party MLAs. On June 30, he took the oath as CM with the support of the BJP. Now, the two factions of the Sena - one led by Uddhav and the other by Shinde - are embroiled in a tug of war over the party symbol and have knocked the doors of the Supreme Court for relief.

CABINET EXPANSION ON THE ANVIL

Even four weeks after the new government was formed in Maharashtra, there is no sight of cabinet expansion. But, that may soon change after August 1. According to top party sources, there are two reasons for the delay: the aspirations of the Shinde group and the upcoming hearing in SC.

While cabinet berths to sitting Sena MLAs are decided, there are others who are eyeing some posts. Sources in the Shinde camp said there was a broad understanding that those who walked out as ministers will get cabinet berths. There are 40 Sena MLAs and 10 independents who rebelled alongside the CM. It is expected that the Shinde group will get 14 to 15 berths in the first cabinet expansion.

State leaders, meanwhile, continue to visit Delhi. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was on a one-day visit to the national capital on Thursday. BJP leader Girish Mahajan met union home minister Amit Shah. From Shinde’s camp, Abdul Sattar was also in Delhi days after he was seen preparing his constituency Sillod for the CM’s visit. Arjun Khotkar, who continues to be in two minds about joining the Shinde camp, was also in Delhi to meet union minister Raosaheb Danve. Sattar has claimed that Khotkar, the Sena’s deputy leader, will also be joining the Shinde-led faction on July 31.

Khotkar, who is from Jalna district, was a minister in the Fadnavis-led government between 2014 and 2019. He was recently promoted to the post of deputy leader by Uddhav. Sattar said, “Khotkar was confused (about joining the rebel camp), but I cleared his confusion. He will now join the Eknath Shinde camp on July 31 in Sillod. Along with him, the members of local market committee, former corporators will also join Shinde camp."

After failed visits to Delhi and some cancelled ones as well, Shinde was seen reaching out to veteran Sena leaders Leeladhar Dake and Manohar Joshi.

Joshi, who is in his eighties, was the CM during the first Shiv Sena-BJP government in the state in 1995-99, while Dake was a minister in that dispensation. A statement issued by Shinde’s office said the CM visited Dake at his house in Chembur in the morning before meeting Joshi at his office at Dadar in central Mumbai. “Shinde inquired about their health and well-being, and took their blessings. Both the senior leaders were happy that an ordinary Shiv Sainik has become the chief minister, and guided him," the statement read.

(With PTI inputs)

