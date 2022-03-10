Allahabad North Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Allahabad North seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Anugrah Narain Singh (INC), Sanjay Goswami (BSP), Sandeep Yadav (SP), Harshvardhan Bajpai (BJP), Mo. Ali (AIMIM), Ratan Srivastava (RVVP), Rajeev Kumar Pandey (ABSP), Sanjiv Mishra (AAP), Anil (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 39.34%, which is -2.58% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Harshvardhan Bajpai of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Allahabad North results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.262 Allahabad North (Prayagraj North, Ilahabad North, Allahabad Uttar) (इलाहाबाद उत्तर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh. Allahabad North is part of Phulpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.76% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.08%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.32%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,25,412 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,77,604 were male and 1,47,791 female and 17 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Allahabad North in 2019 was: 832 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,99,856 eligible electors, of which 2,29,917 were male,1,83,495 female and 66 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,54,924 eligible electors, of which 1,99,867 were male, 1,55,042 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Allahabad North in 2017 was 200. In 2012, there were 143 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Harshvardhan Bajpai of BJP won in this seat defeating Anugrah Narayan Singh of INC by a margin of 35,025 which was 20.22% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 51.48% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Anugrah Narayan Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Harshvardhan Bajpayee of BSP by a margin of 16,092 votes which was 11.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 37.75% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 262 Allahabad North Assembly segment of the 51. Phulpur Lok Sabha constituency. Rita Bahuguna Joshi of BJP won the Phulpur Parliament seat defeating Rajendra Singh Patel of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Phulpur Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 27 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Allahabad North are: Anugrah Narain Singh (INC), Sanjay Goswami (BSP), Sandeep Yadav (SP), Harshvardhan Bajpai (BJP), Mo. Ali (AIMIM), Ratan Srivastava (RVVP), Rajeev Kumar Pandey (ABSP), Sanjiv Mishra (AAP), Anil (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 39.34%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 41.92%, while it was 40.9% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Allahabad North went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.262 Allahabad North Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 425. In 2012, there were 355 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.262 Allahabad North comprises of the following areas of Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh: Ward Nos. 5 and 6 in Allahabad (CB), Ward Nos. 3, 9, 11, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 34, 38, 43, 45, 47, 60, 61, 62 and 65 in Allahabad (Municipal Corporation) of 3 Sadar Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Allahabad North constituency, which are: Phaphamau, Allahabad West, Allahabad South, Phulpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Allahabad North is approximately 38 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Allahabad North is: 25°28’57.7"N 81°52’06.6"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Allahabad North results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.