Allahabad West Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Allahabad West seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Ajay Kumar Gupta (IND), Saklain Mushtak (IND), Ganesh Ji Tripathi (IND), Richa Singh (SP), Gulam Qadir (BSP), Tasleem Uddin (INC), Sidharth Nath Singh (BJP), Ajeet Kumar Chaudhary (PPOID), Kamlesh Kumar Singh (PAVSP), Dilshad Ahmad (NDPF), Adv. Sushmita Raghav (AAP), Kamar Jahan (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 48.36%, which is 0.91% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sidharth Nath Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Advertisement

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Allahabad West results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.261 Allahabad West (Prayagraj West, Ilahabad West, Allahabad Paschim) (इलाहाबाद पश्चिम) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh. Allahabad West is part of Phulpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.17% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.07%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.32%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,99,776 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,18,752 were male and 1,80,909 female and 115 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Allahabad West in 2019 was: 827 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

Advertisement

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,11,405 eligible electors, of which 2,31,190 were male,1,87,624 female and 35 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,42,693 eligible electors, of which 1,91,187 were male, 1,51,495 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Allahabad West in 2017 was 384. In 2012, there were 203 service voters registered in the constituency.

Advertisement

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Sidharth Nath Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Richa Singh of SP by a margin of 25,336 which was 12.75% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 43.04% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Pooja Pal of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Atiq Ahamad of AD by a margin of 8,885 votes which was 5.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 40.11% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 261 Allahabad West Assembly segment of the 51. Phulpur Lok Sabha constituency. Rita Bahuguna Joshi of BJP won the Phulpur Parliament seat defeating Rajendra Singh Patel of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Phulpur Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 19 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Allahabad West are: Ajay Kumar Gupta (IND), Saklain Mushtak (IND), Ganesh Ji Tripathi (IND), Richa Singh (SP), Gulam Qadir (BSP), Tasleem Uddin (INC), Sidharth Nath Singh (BJP), Ajeet Kumar Chaudhary (PPOID), Kamlesh Kumar Singh (PAVSP), Dilshad Ahmad (NDPF), Adv. Sushmita Raghav (AAP), Kamar Jahan (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 48.36%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 47.45%, while it was 51.74% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Allahabad West went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.261 Allahabad West Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 414. In 2012, there were 355 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.261 Allahabad West comprises of the following areas of Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 North, 2 South, Ward Nos. 1 to 4 in Allahabad (CB), Ward Nos. 1, 4 to 6, 15, 26, 30, 44, 49, 50, 53, 54, 63, 64, 66 to 69 in Allahabad (Municipal Corporation), Subedarganj Railway Colony (OG) Ward No. 71, Begum Bazar (OG) Ward No. 72, Bhagal Purwa (OG) Ward No. 73, Kodra (OG) Ward No. 74, IOC Colony, Deoghat, ADA Colony and Jhalwagaon (OG) Ward No. 75 of 3 Sadar Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Allahabad West constituency, which are: Phaphamau, Chail, Allahabad South, Allahabad North. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Allahabad West is approximately 22 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Allahabad West is: 25°27’46.4"N 81°49’24.2"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Allahabad West results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.