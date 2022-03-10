Aman Mani Tripathi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Aman Mani Tripathi of BSP in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Aman Mani Tripathi has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Amanmani Tripathi, the incumbent MLA from Nautanwa seat in Maharajganj, has once again been fielded from the same constituency. Tripathi has been accused of killing his wife and is currently out on bail. He is the son of Amar Mani Tripathi, who was sent to jail in the murder of poet Madhumita Shukla.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Aman Mani Tripathi is 31 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Graduate. He has declared total assests of Rs 2 crore and total liabilies of Rs 6.7 lakh.

