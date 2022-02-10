Why are They Protesting at BSP Office? A Flashback of Aman Mani Tripathi's 'Straight-out-of-Movies' Life

Poetess Madhumita Shukla’s sister Nidhi and Sara Singh’s mother Seema on Thursday sat on a dharna outside the Bahujan Samaj Party office in Lucknow after supremo Mayawati gave election ticket to independent MLA from Maharajganj’s Nautanwa constituency, Aman Mani Tripathi. The two protesters had held a placard that read, “Behenji (addressing Mayawati), in respect of BR Ambedkar, the Father of the Constitution, please take back your decision to give ticket to murderer Aman Mani Tripathi". Their agitation perhaps has little to do with politics but more to do with their personal stories.

Aman, son of former Uttar Pradesh minister and four-time legislator Amar Mani Tripathi, is accused of killing Seema’s daughter Sara and Nidhi’s sister Madhumita. Madhumita’s name first hit the headlines on May 9, 2003 when she was shot dead in Lucknow’s Papermill Colony. Later, her post-mortem revealed that the poetess of emerging ‘Veer Ras’ was pregnant. According to local reports, when a DNA test was done, the father of the unborn child was identified as Amar Mani Tripathi. Both Amar Mani and his wife Madhu Mani are serving life term for the murder.

Advertisement

Seema’s daughter Sara, on the other hand, was married to Aman Mani Tripathi and was allegedly murdered on July 9, 2015. “During the investigation, it was found that after her marriage, Sara Singh was allegedly being subjected to physical torture and cruelty by the accused. She was allegedly murdered on July 9, 2015 with a premeditated plan to get rid of her by the accused and others. The accused framed it as a fake road accident and presented the same as cause of death of victim Sara Singh," the Central Bureau of Investigation said in a statement after formally charging Aman in 2017. Seema had later said that Aman Mani’s parents were against his marriage with Sara.

Before joining BSP, Aman Mani has had a stint with the Samajwadi Party too. Before 2017, he was with the SP but won the 2017 elections as an independent after he was denied a ticket by his party. Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav was believed to be against his candidature. Initially, Akhilesh’s uncle Shivpal had picked Aman Mani despite protest. However, after a revolt by Akhilesh, Aman Mani was denied the ticket.

Advertisement

He then went on to fight as an independent and defeated the SP candidate, Kunwar Kaushal Kishore Singh by over 30,000 votes, against whom he had lost in 2012 when Singh contested from Congress.

Advertisement

This time, before polls, he managed to join BSP and get a ticket. Some reports even state that Aman Mani was also trying for a ticket from the NISHAD Party. He is currently out on bail in connection with the murder of his wife, Sara Singh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.