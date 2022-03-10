Amargarh Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP Leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Amargarh seat in Punjab. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Simranjit Singh Mann (SADASM), Sardar Ali (PLC), Prof. Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra (AAP), Smit Singh Mann (INC), Iqbal Singh Jhundan (SAD), Kamaljeet Singh (PPOID), Amar Singh (IND), Satwinder Kaur (IND), Jagpal Singh (IND), Dilbagh Singh (IND), Lachhman Singh (IND), Satvir Singh Sheera Banbhaura (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 77.98%, which is -6.28% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Surjit Singh Dhiman of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Amargarh results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.106 Amargarh (अमरगढ़) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Malerkotla district of Punjab. Amargarh is part of Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.93% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.99%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 165909 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 78,257 were male and 87,649 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Amargarh in 2022 is: 1,120 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,74,214 eligible electors, of which 82,957 were male,73,297 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,37,734 eligible electors, of which 73,667 were male, 64,067 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Amargarh in 2017 was 1,377. In 2012, there were 701 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Surjit Singh Dhiman of INC won in this seat defeating Iqbal Singh Jhundan of SAD by a margin of 11,879 which was 9.03% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 38.76% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Iqbal Singh Jhundan of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Surjit Singh Dhiman of INC by a margin of 4,426 votes which was 3.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 33.14% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 106 Amargarh Assembly segment of the 8. Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. Bhagwant Mann of AAP won the Fatehgarh Sahib Parliament seat defeating Kewal Singh Dhillon of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SAD won the Fatehgarh Sahib Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Amargarh are: Simranjit Singh Mann (SADASM), Sardar Ali (PLC), Prof. Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra (AAP), Smit Singh Mann (INC), Iqbal Singh Jhundan (SAD), Kamaljeet Singh (PPOID), Amar Singh (IND), Satwinder Kaur (IND), Jagpal Singh (IND), Dilbagh Singh (IND), Lachhman Singh (IND), Satvir Singh Sheera Banbhaura (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 77.98%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 84.26%, while it was 85.29% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Amargarh went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.106 Amargarh Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 187. In 2012, there were 170 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.106 Amargarh comprises of the following areas of Malerkotla district of Punjab: KCs Ahmedgarh, Amargarh, Jamalpura, Manvi and Ahmedgarh (Municipal Council) of Malerkotla Tehsil.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Amargarh constituency, which are: Payal, Amloh, Nabha, Dhuri, Malerkotla, Raikot, Dakha, Gill. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Amargarh is approximately 416 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Amargarh is: 30°32’19.0"N 75°57’02.2"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Amargarh results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Punjab Assembly elections 2022.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.