Amethi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Amethi seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Pawan (IND), Ashok Kumar (IND), Shatrunjay Pratap Singh (LOP), Ashish Shukla (INC), Maharaji Prajapati (SP), Ragini (BSP), Dr.Sanjay Singh (BJP), Anurag (AAP), Anju Pal (RUPA), Krishna Kumar (JAP), Pradeep Kumar (RDF), Raju (VIP), Ramraj (MAP), Sanjay Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 54.2%, which is -1.94% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Garima Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Amethi results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.186 Amethi (अमेठी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh. Amethi is part of Amethi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.46% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.27%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 342539 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,80,349 were male and 1,62,156 female and 34 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Amethi in 2019 was: 899 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,22,816 eligible electors, of which 1,77,358 were male,1,57,184 female and 45 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,96,160 eligible electors, of which 1,56,740 were male, 1,39,420 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Amethi in 2017 was 643. In 2012, there were 473 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Garima Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Gaytri Prasad of SP by a margin of 5,065 which was 2.7% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 34.21% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Gayatri Prasad of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ameeta Sinh of INC by a margin of 8,760 votes which was 5.37% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 35.84% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 186 Amethi Assembly segment of the 37. Amethi Lok Sabha constituency. Smriti Irani of BJP won the Amethi Parliament seat defeating Rahul Gandhi of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Amethi Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 25 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Amethi are: Pawan (IND), Ashok Kumar (IND), Shatrunjay Pratap Singh (LOP), Ashish Shukla (INC), Maharaji Prajapati (SP), Ragini (BSP), Dr.Sanjay Singh (BJP), Anurag (AAP), Anju Pal (RUPA), Krishna Kumar (JAP), Pradeep Kumar (RDF), Raju (VIP), Ramraj (MAP), Sanjay Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 54.2%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 56.14%, while it was 55.06% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Amethi went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.186 Amethi Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 341. In 2012, there were 310 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.186 Amethi comprises of the following areas of Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh: 3 Amethi Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Amethi constituency, which are: Gauriganj. Isauli, Sultanpur, Lambhua, Pratapgarh, Bishwavnathganj, Rampur Khas. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Amethi is approximately 569 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Amethi is: 26°09’25.2"N 81°52’33.2"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Amethi results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.