Amid Buzz of Floating His Party, Capt Amarinder to Meet Amit Shah Today in 3rd Visit to Delhi in 1 Month

Amid growing speculations that he is set to launch his own political party and may even forge an alliance or seat adjustment with the BJP in election-bound Punjab, former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh is set to meet Amit Shah in Delhi on Monday. This will be his third visit to the national capital after resigning as the CM.

Sources told News18 that Amarinder Singh is expected to discuss ways to end the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the central farm laws with the Union Home Minister.

>Also Read: Capt Amarinder, ‘Humiliated’ by Cong, Meets Amit Shah; BJP ‘Keen to Work With Him’

Advertisement

After quitting Congress on September 18 citing ‘humiliation’ by the Congress leadership, Singh had met Shah at the latter’s residence in Delhi, with sources close to him saying that ‘all his options are open’.

>Also Read: ‘Blessings in Disguise’: With Sidhu in Delhi, Punjab CM Channi Meets Capt Amarinder

Sources in the saffron party had earlier told CNN-News18 that the party is ‘keen to work with the Captain, but a resolution needs to be reached over the farmers’ protests’.

After resigning as Punjab chief minister, Amarinder Singh had said he felt “humiliated". Later, he had also called Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra “inexperienced".

He had also also threatened to pit a strong candidate against state party chief and his arch nemeis Navjot Singh Sidhu in the coming assembly polls. In no-holds-barred remarks shortly after resigning, he called Sidhu a drama master and a dangerous man, accusing him of behaving like a “Super CM" with the new chief minister, Charanjit Singh Channi, “simply nodding along.

He also claimed that Punjab is now being run by the party from Delhi, according to a press statement issued by an aide who summed up his interactions with the media.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.