After Akhilesh 'Leaves Out' OP Rajbhar from Oppn Meet, Miffed Rajbhar Calls Meet of MLAs Today

Amid growing rift between Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav and his ally Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), Chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has openly expressed his displeasure after not being invited for meeting with opposition’s Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha.

News18 had earlier reported about war or words between Akhilesh Yadav and SBSP following the loss in Azamgarh and Rampur bypolls.

Samajwadi Party had called for a key meeting with Opposition’s Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha on Thursday at party headquarters in Lucknow. Along with senior functionaries of SP, Rashtriya Lok Dal Chief Jayant Chaudhary was also present in the meeting.

However, SBSP Chief Om Prakash Rajbhar remained missing from the dais. Meanwhile, Rajbhar has called a meeting of his six MLAs in Mau on Friday.

In an exclusive conversation with News18 on the questions of dissent with Akhilesh, Rajbhar said, “There is nothing like that. My meeting with our MLAs in Mau is a pre-decided one and we hold review meetings every 15 days. This meeting was to be held on 1st July but due to rain it did not happen then. So now it’s happening today. This includes the officers of the organization."

On being asked why he was not invited for a meeting of SP and allies with Yashwant Sinha, Rajbhar replied, “Only Akhilesh ji can tell this. We are still in alliance and we worked hard for 12 days continuously in the by-elections and gave our best as alliance partners."

He, however added, “we will remain with the alliance till the time Akhilesh Yadav calls it off by himself."

On the question of support to presidential elections, Rajbhar said, “On July 12, we have called all our six MLAs for a meeting in this regard. Will reveal then only about our decision. May be, Samajwadi Party will call its alliance partners and tell whom to vote for. However, when they have decided that they will lose then it doesn’t matter if they call anyone or not."

