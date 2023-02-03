The budget session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly and Council began on Friday on an interesting note. Amid an ongoing tussle, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao personally invited Governor Tamilisai Soundrarajan to inaugurate the session with ‘folded hands’.

The move by the CM seemingly put to rest the war of words between Pragathi Bhavan (Chief Minister’s office) and the Raj Bhavan, clearing the air.

The cordiality comes after a stalemate between the two that has reportedly been resolved through mutual negotiations by both parties.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan addressed the joint session of both houses. She however read from a speech that was reportedly prepared by the state government.

She began her speech with a popular quote from one of the poems written by Praja Kavi (People’s poet) - Kaloji Narayana Rao.

“Telangana became a role model for the country. Very soon Telangana will become the breadbasket of the nation. The state has been moving forward under the leadership and able administration of CM KCR and efforts made by public representatives. Telangana has achieved unprecedented achievements," the governor said.

The Governor also stated that the state is ‘shining bright’ with uninterrupted 24-hour power supply. She also claimed that Telangana no longer suffers from drinking water problems as each and every household across villages is getting free drinking water supply.

“Telangana has become a haven for investments. The state has been receiving appreciation from other countries for maintaining the state’s greenery. Telangana has been creating wonders that have surprised the entire nation," Tamilisai Soundararajan said in her speech.

She said that the Rythu Bandhu scheme - meant for farmers in the state - has been receiving appreciation worldwide.

“Telangana is the only state that provides crop investment assistance where 65 lakh farmers have received Rs 65,000 crores so far. The development of the agricultural sector in the state has become a debatable point across the country," the governor said.

She said that inspired by Dr. BR Ambedkar, the state government has been providing financial aid of Rs 10 lakh to each beneficiary under the Dalit Bandhu scheme. This is a first of its kind scheme.

She concluded her almost 40-minute speech with a poem written by poet Dasaradhi.

The Assembly session was adjourned till tomorrow. Reacting to her speech, BJP Legislator E Rajendar told reporters that there is unrest among Telangana people and youth though the government made the Governor speak “lies".

“The governor’s speech is designed, written by the government itself," he said indicating that there weren’t high expectations.

