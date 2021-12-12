Amid Power Tussle, TMC Snub, Top Cong Leaders to Target BJP on Price Rise at Mega Rajasthan Rally Today

Ahead of seven assembly elections next year, including in the key state Uttar Pradesh, the Congress is set to hold a mega rally in Jaipur featuring Congress president Sonia Gandhi and senior leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, as well as chief ministers from Congress-ruled states. Setting the tone for its political campaign for the upcoming elections, the grand old party will target the BJP-ruled central government over price rise in a show of strength.

The Congress has had to do a lot of firefighting over the past two years: the latest being a power tussle in Punjab leading to the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh, and a snub by the Trinamool Congress. Not only that, the party has also had to deal with issues regarding power sharing in the Chhattisgarh unit. Rajasthan itself was faced with a major political crisis due to infighting between camps led by chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot.

In an effort to counter a strong challenge from West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, party leaders will share the stage at the rally, which is being called ‘Mehangai hatao’ rally. Tweeting in Hindi, Gehlot said, “It is a historic day for Rajasthan, when top Congress leaders will stand together at a mega rally in Jaipur to protest the unchecked price rise due to the wrong policies of the Centre."

He added, “I welcome Congress president Sonia Gandhi, as well as Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to Rajasthan. I also welcome all other top leader of the party, who have decided to take part in the rally."

Pilot will also be taking part in the rally despite strained ties between him and Gehlot. There has, however, been a semblance of a resolution after the recent cabinet reshuffle.

The Congress is looking to present a more “cleaned up" image through this rally, especially after the Punjab fiasco. But the party faces a sustained threat from Banerjee, who is projecting herself as the natural choice for an opposition leader. In a recent meeting with NCP leader Sharad Pawar in Mumbai, Mamata said, “What UPA? There is no UPA anymore. We will sit and decide on how to form a new block."

