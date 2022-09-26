Amid Rajasthan Crisis, Congress Panel Asks Sonia to Pull Ashok Gehlot Out of Party President Race

There seems to be no end to the political drama unfolding in Rajasthan. While team Gehlot and Team Pilot fight it out over the CM post, Congress Working Committee (CWC) members have now written to Sonia Gandhi urging her to intervene and pull the plug on Gehlot’s Delhi ambitions, according to ANI.

“It would not be good to lay faith in him and given him the responsibility of the party. The party top leadership should reconsider his candidature," CWC members wrote to Sonia Gandhi while registering a complaint against the Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with the party chief. They want Sonia Gandhi to pick an alternative choice for the party president role and spare Gehlot from the process.

The letter comes as the latest setback for Gehlot who is trying hard to run for the Congress top post even before a final decision on who would succeed him as the CM. Earlier, MLAs of the Gehlot camp decided to skip the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting last night. The Congress high command have reportedly been unhappy with the rigid attitude of the Gehlot camp and are even mulling action against some of the MLAs.

Sonia Gandhi, at the behest of Gehlot, has taken cognisance of the MLAs not meeting the two observers appointed by her – Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken – who have been been camping in Jaipur, trying to put an end to the escalating faceoff.

The showdown has now forced Gehlot to wait before filing his nomination for Congress’s President’s post immediately, but to reserve that decision to a later time after a solution is arrived at by the top high command, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

The Gehlot camp claims that their issue is with Sachin Pilot replacing Gehlot for the top post in the state. They claim that Pilot is not their choice because he had revolted against his own party back in 2020 when he lost the post of Deputy Chief Minister of the state when he could not prove his strength.

With MLAs defying orders and Gehlot undecided about what post he wants more, the final decision is likely to be made by the observes of Congress who would be travelling to Delhi to submit their final report to the Congress high command soon.

