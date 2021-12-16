Amid Signs of Discord, Farmer Unions in Punjab May Take Political Plunge, Won't Back Mainstream Parties

In a significant development, 22 farmer unions that were part of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which spearheaded the farm law agitation, on Thursday decided not to support any mainstream political party in the forthcoming Punjab elections but resolved to jump into the fray on their own if required.

The decision was taken after the farmer unions met in Ludhiana on Thursday. Of the 32 unions that are part of the SKM, only 22 had been invited to the meeting. The development was prompted by differences between Bharatiya Kisan Union-Rajewal president Balbir Singh Rajewal and BKU Sidhupur chief Jagjit Singh Dallewal that has threatened the historic unity of 32 farmer unions of Punjab.

Seven constituents of the SKM—Krantikari Kisan Union, BKU Krantikari, Azad Kisan Committee Doaba, BKU Sidhupur, Lok Bhalai Welfare Insaf Committee, Ganna Sangharsh Committee Dasuya and Jai Kisan Andolan—had not been called for the meeting, and at least three others reportedly could not make it because of “prior commitments" and “felicitation functions" to commemorate the win of the year-long struggle against the Centre’s three controversial laws that were repealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month.

Interestingly, these seven unions held a separate meeting but denied that the talks were called to discuss the political scenario in the state or to extend political support. “This was only to chalk out the plan for their march to Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar on Friday, to pay their obeisance," said a leader.

A majority of the farmer leaders reportedly gave feedback that the unions should not support the traditional political parties as people are fed up with their misgovernance and inability to keep promises.

Sources said that the recent public spat between Rajewal and other farmer leaders over a plunge into politics was also discussed.

Efforts are on by some of the farmer leaders to ensure that the SKM does not split. A meeting of all 32 unions has now been called on December 18, at Mullanpur (Ludhiana), to resolve all issues and together take a joint decision on the political foray of the farmer bodies, said sources.

