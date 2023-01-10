Amit Shah Asks BJP’s J&K Core Group to Gear Up for Polls, Reach Out to Locals, Build Confidence

Amid talks of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir likely this year, BJP leaders and cadres have been instructed to prepare for the electoral process as the announcement in this regard is expected soon.

The directions came after the BJP’s core group for Jammu and Kashmir met late on Monday evening. The meeting was headed by Union home minister Amit Shah.

To take stock of the party’s current organisational strength, national general secretary BL Santhosh is expected to visit the Union Territory on Wednesday.

During the visit, Santhosh is expected to interact with party leaders and seek feedback regarding the situation in the region.

At the core group meeting, Shah is understood to have instructed the party leaders to reach out to the masses and instill confidence among them.

The leaders were also asked to indulge in confidence-building measures. “Our government has done so much in establishing democratic and peace processes. Anti-India forces have made attempts to destabilise the process, but we will not let them win," said a source.

The leaders have been asked to meet locals and undertake the confidence-building measures, assure them of the promises made by the party will be fulfilled soon, and how a democratically elected government will ensure protection of their rights.

The BJP meeting holds significance as the Centre has been preparing to hold the assembly polls in Kashmir for the past few months. The home ministry is expected to provide adequate security forces for the polling and a detailed assessment from the Election Commission is expected to be submitted to the government soon.

