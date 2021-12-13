Amit Shah at Somnath, FM in Andhra: BJP's Top Brass Set for Temple Run Before Kashi Vishwanath Dham Launch

Top Cabinet Ministers, BJP leaders and CMs of states will be a part of Puja ceremonies at prominent temples across the country in a bid by the Bharatiya Janata to make the Kashi Vishwanath Dham inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a big national event.

Modi will inaugurate the Kashi-Vishwanath Dham, a renovated pilgrimage corridor at the centre of which is the Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Monday, an event the BJP will be broadcasting live at more than 51,000 places across the country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the Somnath Temple in Gujarat, while Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will pay obeisance at the Mallikarjuna Temple in Andhra Pradesh. Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal will visit temples in Aurangabad and Nashik, respectively.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari will also visit the Taraknath Temple in West Bengal, while Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma will offer prayers at the Sivadol Temple in his state.

Here is the full list of BJP leaders and ministers set to visit temples in other states:

>12 BJP CMs, 9 Dy CMs to attend 2-day Varanasi conclave

The chief ministers of 12 BJP-ruled states will attend a two-day conclave in Varanasi from Monday in which nine deputy chief ministers of the party will also participate to deliberate on a wide range of subjects relating to good governance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the event aimed at showcasing the best governance-related practices from the party-ruled states, BJP general secretary Arun Singh said in a statement, asserting that the conclave will provide chief ministers an “opportunity to learn and grow from others and highlight the good they are doing".

The chief ministers attending the “Mukhyamantri Parishad" are from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Singh said. Both the deputy chief ministers of the party in Bihar and the deputy chief minister of Nagaland will also participate, Singh added.

“From the hill states to coastal states, from the northeast to southern India, from the western most part of India to the eastern most and the heart of India, the conclave will encapsulate the diversity of India," he said. This conclave will witness extensive and fruitful deliberations on a wide range of subjects relating to good governance and the pro-people initiatives being undertaken in line with the BJP’s focus on all-round development, he said.

>MP BJP Also Preps for Programmes

The Madhya Pradesh unit of Bharatiya Janata Party will hold several programmes at the two ‘Jyotirlingas’ and main Lord Shiva temples in the state to coincide with the mega event in Varanasi on Monday where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, a functionary of the ruling party said.

A total of 23 buildings will be inaugurated on Monday in phase one of the project, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on Sunday. They will provide a variety of facilities to pilgrims, including ‘yatri suvidha kendras’, tourist facilitation centre, Vedic kendra, mumukshu bhavan, bhogshala, city museum, viewing gallery, food court among others.

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP will hold programmes in all 57 organisational districts and 1,070 mandals. The party will also hold programmes in Jyotirlingas (at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar and Omkareshwar) located in the state and main temples of Lord Shiva," informed state BJP media in-charge Lokendra Parashar here. Spiritual leaders, MPs and MLAs etc will participate in these programmes, which will be broadcast on social media platforms.

